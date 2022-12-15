The Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meals now available at Maccas

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date is now in March 2023, it was originally in Holiday 2022 – and that means the Maccas Happy Meal toy tie-in is still happening right now.

A range of new Super Mario Bros. Movie toys are now available at Maccas, for those outside Australia – yes that’s McDonalds. All the toys are characters from the movie, in interlocking paper models here in Australia due to McDonalds wanting to make toys more sustainable. There’s been plastic figures teased for other regions.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out on March 30th 2023 here in Australia.