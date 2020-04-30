The second Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC pack is out now

Update: Along with the DLC there’s a bunch of changes in the new version of the game. We’ve included them below the original story.

Original Story: Just like that, the second Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer pack is out. This new content continues to add content for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes.

For ScreamPark you’ve got three more mini games. ScareScraper gets three new outfits, matching floor themes and themed ghosts. You can now also view concept art from the game’s development in the game as well.









The entire multiplayer DLC for Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $15.00 and available here.

Ver. 1.4.0 (Released April 30, 2020)