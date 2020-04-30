The second Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC pack is out now
Update: Along with the DLC there’s a bunch of changes in the new version of the game. We’ve included them below the original story.
Original Story: Just like that, the second Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer pack is out. This new content continues to add content for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes.
For ScreamPark you’ve got three more mini games. ScareScraper gets three new outfits, matching floor themes and themed ghosts. You can now also view concept art from the game’s development in the game as well.
The three new multiplayer mini-games for ScreamPark mode include PuckStravanganza, an ice-cold blast of hockey-styled havoc; Floaty Frenzy, an obstacle course that will test your wizardry on the water; and Desperate Measures, where you’ll need to skillfully command all the sand on-hand to tip the scales in your favour.
ScareScraper mode has three new costumes included in “Multiplayer Pack – Part 2,” so make sure you dress to impress. The Amazing Luigi looks like he’s got a few magic tricks up his sleeves; Cap’n Weegee brings his own pirate panache; and who better to dig for ancient treasure than the fabled researcher, Paleontoluigist? (Maybe all those puns are why the ghosts keep moaning!)
Whichever costumes you choose to wear, make sure you’re prepared to face down new themed ghosts along with three new additional floor themes that randomly appear as you explore ScareScraper mode. New Goob and Brick ghosts are just some of the malicious maze dwellers waiting to throw a wrench in the works. Keep your wits about you, Luigi!
The entire multiplayer DLC for Luigi’s Mansion 3 is $15.00 and available here.
Ver. 1.4.0 (Released April 30, 2020)
- Added Features
- The following content has been added to ScareScraper.
- Five new types of rare ghosts will now appear.
- Added Art Viewer, where players can view illustrations created during development.
- To access Art Viewer, go from Story → Gallery → Special Content.
- The following content has been added to ScareScraper.
- Added Multiplayer Pack Features
- Added three new games to ScreamPark.
- The following content was added to ScareScraper.
- Added three costumes.
- Added three new floor themes and six kinds of themed ghosts that will appear when Luigi wears one of the new costumes.
Players who do not have the Multiplayer Pack can see these as well.
- Story
- Fixed an issue that caused King Boo to stop attacking on the Rooftop and prevented the game from progressing.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing during the battle with Goobs in the Grand Lobby.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing when a certain action was performed during the battle with Amadeus Wolfgeist on The Great Stage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing if Luigi obtains the red Gem in The Garden Suites and defeats Polterkitty at the same time.
- Fixed an issue that caused keys to be placed in unreachable locations in the Hotel Shops.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing if the Suction Shot was shot at the Strobe Switch in the RIP Suites.
- ScareScraper
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing when moving between rooms with a Toad.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing after “Could not join the game.” is displayed on the screen for recruiting players.
- Fixed an issue that caused the How to Play button to be displayed multiple times.
- Fixed an issue that caused keys to not appear, or to be placed in unreachable locations.
- Fixed an issue that caused players’ Poltergusts to be placed in unreachable locations during the event where the Poltergusts are stolen.
- Fixed an issue during the battle with Boolossus that stopped the Boos from re-forming and prevented the game from progressing.
- Fixed an issue that caused ghosts to become unobtainable and prevented a floor from being cleared if a player disconnected to the network the moment they sucked up a ghost.
- Fixed an issue that caused the remaining players to be unable to obtain a key if a player disconnected from the network the moment they inspected an object with a key in it.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing if a Hammer was defeated at the same time that the rope on a box was being pulled.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the other players from progressing if a player disconnected from the network while the Quit window was open.
- ScreamPark
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to forcibly end if multiple players pass through a warp door while sucking up ghosts in Tricky Ghost Hunt.
- Other
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from using shuffle or repeat in Albums when playing with a single, horizontal Joy-Con.
- General
- Fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.
