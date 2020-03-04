The first part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack DLC is out now
The first part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC has been released.
The Multiplayer Pack – Part 1 includes three new mini-games for ScreamPark, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floors and ghosts for co-operative mode.
The DLC is currently available on Nintendo eShop, it will set you back $15.00 AUD for both parts. The second part should be out before July. This first part was expected before April so it’ll probably be before then.
Watch out behind you! The first wave of content has arrived for the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack – Part 1 is now available, and this DLC adds three bone-chilling new costumes that Luigi can don in the ScareScraper mode. It also adds matching spooky themes that randomly appear in the ScareScraper mode that will transform the appearance of the tower’s floors. Get ready to slam some specters too, because you might bump into a new themed ghost or two when you’re in there! If you’ve still got any nerves remaining, take a stroll over to the multiplayer ScreamPark mode as well, where three new madcap mini-games await.
