The first part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack DLC is out now

The first part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC has been released.

The Multiplayer Pack – Part 1 includes three new mini-games for ScreamPark, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floors and ghosts for co-operative mode.

The DLC is currently available on Nintendo eShop, it will set you back $15.00 AUD for both parts. The second part should be out before July. This first part was expected before April so it’ll probably be before then.