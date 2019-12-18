Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two multiplayer DLC packs in 2020

It was revealed shortly before the launch of the game that Luigi’s Mansion 3 would be receiving DLC for its multiplayer game modes — and now we know what that entails.

Nintendo has revealed today that Luigi’s Mansion will be receiving two multiplayer DLC packs in the coming year. The first, appropriately titled “DLC Pack 1,” contains three new minigames for the party game mode ScreamPark, six new themed ghosts, three new outfits for Luigi, and three new floor themes for the ScareScraper game mode. It’s said to be arriving before April 30, 2020.





The second, titled (you guessed it) “DLC Pack 2,” has less details at the moment, only that there’ll be new costumes, new floors, new ghosts, and new minigames in ScreamPark. It’s scheduled to launch before the 31st of July, 2020.

The ghost hunt continues into 2020! Get access to 6 new ScareScraper costumes with matching floors and ghosts, and 6 new ScreamPark minigames with the #LuigisMansion3 Multiplayer Pack DLC.



Pre-order now to get a special Polterpup flashlight: https://t.co/zz8gk6dHFp pic.twitter.com/x2x9qAueR0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 18, 2019

The DLC is currently available to pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop, which will set you back $15 AUD for both DLC. Or, if you don’t own Luigi’s Mansion 3 yet, you can get a bundle with the game and the DLC packs for $94.95, which will save you exactly $0. Players who pre-purchase the DLC will also receive a special Polterpup effect for their strobe lamp.

Click here to visit the eShop page in your browser.