The Pokémon TCG online app is getting completely replaced, now mobile friendly

The tired and aging Pokémon TCG Online app will soon be replaced with a brand new app. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will replace the current apple and work not only on computers and tablets as the older device does now – but also phones well. It’ll be on the PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Android device.

The Pokémon Company released a sneak peek at the new app and its sorely needed refresh. The new mobile app will soft launch in Canada later this year. A beta version for Mac and PC will be global.

When you do move to the new game, you’ll keep the collection you have already from the current Trading Card Online app.