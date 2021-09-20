The Pokémon TCG online app is getting completely replaced, now mobile friendly
The tired and aging Pokémon TCG Online app will soon be replaced with a brand new app. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will replace the current apple and work not only on computers and tablets as the older device does now – but also phones well. It’ll be on the PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Android device.
The Pokémon Company released a sneak peek at the new app and its sorely needed refresh. The new mobile app will soft launch in Canada later this year. A beta version for Mac and PC will be global.
When you do move to the new game, you’ll keep the collection you have already from the current Trading Card Online app.
Pokémon TCG Live is designed to be easy for beginners to learn how to play the game, while offering fresh challenges for existing players to improve and test their skills. Players will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Pokémon TCG activities, including building decks and battling other Trainers around the world. They will also be able to tailor their experience with customizable avatars and Pokémon TCG accessories, participate in daily quests, and more. In addition, Pokémon TCG Live will continue to be updated with new content and features following launch.
Pokémon TCG Live will be coming soon to supported iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs and Macs via Pokemon.com. Trainers looking to preview the game prior to broad availability will be able to participate in the mobile soft launch in Canada and the global open beta for PCs and Macs later this year.