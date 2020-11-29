Magician Uri Gellar says Nintendo can make Kadabra Pokémon TCG cards again after 17 years

There hasn’t been a Kadabra Pokémon Trading Card since 2003, but all that could change now.

Twenty years ago, magician Uri Gellar took offence and attempted to sue Nintendo claiming that The Pokémon Kababra was a parody of him, with also the Japanese name for Kadabra being Yungerer (Abra and Alakazam are also named similarly to other magicians). Kadabra also bends spoons, the same trick he performs.

Since then Nintendo hasn’t printed a single Pokémon card with Kadabra on it since the 2003 Skyridge set. Over the weekend, the magician has now proclaimed that Nintendo is free to print Kadabra cards again after allegedly contacting Nintendo. He apologised for what he did and also has the following tweet.

I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago. Kids and grownups I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to #Nintendo to bring my #kadabra #pokemon card back.

It will probably be one of the rarest cards now! Much energy and love to all!https://t.co/Rv1aJFlIKS pic.twitter.com/5zDMX5S8WA — Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) November 28, 2020

Whether or not Nintendo actually take this as a clear sign to print a Kadabra card again remains to be seen. Good news for Kadabra fans.