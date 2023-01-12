544
The Pokémon Company celebrate passing 1000 Pokémon with new video

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 12, 2023

The Pokémon Company has released a new video officially celebrating that there are now more than 1000 Pokémon in total. The video runs over 8 minutes and features footage and music from 26 years of Pokémon games and every single Pokémon.

They’ve also officially “revealed” the Starter Evolutions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as the bunch of other Pokémon from the game – even though the game has been out over a month.

You can check the video out below.

