The next Splatoon 3 Splatfest is The Legend of Zelda themed

by Daniel VuckovicApril 14, 2023

Now there’s a Splatfest theme. The next theme is based on the Legend of Zelda and you can pick from Team Power, Wisdom, or Courage.

There will also be a special stage for this Splatfest when it’s time for Tricolor Turf War there’s a new stage. The Splatfest will run from May 6th to May 8th just in time for Tears of the Kingdom.

There are also special edition Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda shirts coming, there are three designs each one representing the teams you can pick from. They’ll be available here in Australia and New Zealand from our My Nintendo Store. You’ll be able to pre-order them from Tuesday, April 18th.

To celebrate this Splatfest, Splatoon 3 is also discounted, something we spotted last night and wondered why it just randomly went on sale. Now we know! The game is 33% off.

Feels good to have a big Splatfest again!

