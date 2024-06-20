Physical Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass bundle coming to Aussie stores

Advertisement

If you haven’t yet picked up Splatoon 3, now might be the time to do so. Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass bundle, and it’s available at a nice price.

The physical bundle comes with the Splatoon 3 base game, the Inkopolis and Side Order expansions, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Bundles like this aren’t rare, but JB Hi-Fi currently has the game for just $84, while the retail price of the base game itself is $79.95. Getting the $37.50 expansion pass and three months of online for just a bit more is a great deal.

Unless of course JB has the wrong price…

We’re sure EB Games and Nintendo themselves will have it available in their stores in due course as well.

The new bundle is available from July 25th.

