Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 15) Trailing
Take a minute from rewatching the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer and take a look at what’s on sale this week on the eShop.
What have we got to help pass the time until Advance Wars next week, and then Zelda just three weeks after that?
This week’s highlights: Splatoon 3 is on sale ($53.30, 33% off), for some reason – it’s odd for a Nintendo game to just go on sale. The combo with the Expansion Pass is also discounted as well. Dicey Dungeons is once again discounted, always worth a look at, Sayonara Wild Hearts for just over $10 is also worth a look. SMG Studio’s Death Squared and Super One More Jump are also a buck and a half.
✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/05) – 65% off
✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.69 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 30% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 30% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/04) – 27% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 50% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/05) – 60% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $10.35 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/04) – 77% off
✚ Animal Rivals: Up In The Air (Console Labs) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ Anodyne (Nnooo) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Archlion Saga (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Art Sqool (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 90% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 85% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/04) – 50% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/05) – 78% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/05) – 60% off
✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 16/04) – 60% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 27/04) – 60% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/05) – 70% off
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 03/05) – 78% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Chameleon (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 70% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Chill Panda (CGA Studio Games) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 08/05) – 80% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ City Pipes (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/05) – 60% off
✚ Cluedo: Hasbro’s Mystery Game (Marmalade Game Studio) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/04) – 50% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (CGA Studio Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/05) – 80% off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (CGA Studio Games) – $1.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/05) – 72% off
✚ Cris Tales (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Cursed Castilla (Abylight) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ DRIVE DRIFT X (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off
✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/05) – 90% off
✚ Death Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/05) – 88% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.56, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $3.74 (Usually $12.47, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $2.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football 2 (SAT-BOX) – $7.20 (Usually $10.39, ends 11/05) – 31% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders (RedDeer.Games) – $4.34 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/05) – 78% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 67% off
✚ Dieselpunk Wars (Console Labs) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 71% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 63% off
✚ Dragon Prana (KEMCO) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/04) – 25% off
✚ Dwarf Journey (Orube Game Studio) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 03/05) – 60% off
✚ EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $28.80 (Usually $48.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 26/04) – 86% off
✚ Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/04) – 60% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 03/05) – 69% off
✚ Everdark Tower (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/05) – 60% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Studios) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/04) – 65% off
✚ Football Killer (Simplicity Tomasz Dyrak) – $8.79 (Usually $10.99, ends 23/04) – 20% off
✚ Formula Retro Racing (CGA Studio Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 80% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DON’T NOD) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/04) – 25% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 71% off
✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 71% off
✚ Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $14.06 (Usually $18.75, ends 20/04) – 25% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/05) – 80% off
✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $51.30 (Usually $85.50, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Hindsight (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 26/04) – 35% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/05) – 20% off
✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ In My Shadow (OverGamez) – $9.90 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/04) – 45% off
✚ In Sound Mind (Modus Games) – $7.94 (Usually $52.95, ends 27/04) – 85% off
✚ Indigo 7 Quest for love (Dolores Ent.) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Curse Returns (Marmalade Game Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/04) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (Golem Entertainment) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 63% off
✚ Just Dance® 2023 Edition (Ubisoft) – $52.20 (Usually $94.95, ends 27/04) – 45% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 26/04) – 41% off
✚ Kid Ball Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 40% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.56 (Usually $5.20, ends 10/05) – 70% off
✚ Kid’s Art Coloring Book (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/05) – 80% off
✚ Kitten’s Head Football (Soroka Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/05) – 80% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.41 (Usually $22.05, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $16.39 (Usually $32.95, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Logic Pic (naptime.games) – $2.95 (Usually $11.80, ends 14/05) – 75% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $3.44 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/04) – 85% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Master Sleuth Bundle (Frogwares) – $48.65 (Usually $139.00, ends 11/05) – 65% off
✚ Mecho Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 03/05) – 88% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $3.56 (Usually $8.90, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 70% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 03/05) – 70% off
✚ My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/05) – 79% off
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/05) – 60% off
✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 01/05) – 60% off
✚ Neko Secret Room (eastasiasoft) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $27.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 26/04) – 20% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/05) – 85% off
✚ Office Lovers (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $5.58 (Usually $18.61, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Our Winter Sports (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (Dolores Ent.) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/05) – 70% off
✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $2.20 (Usually $11.00, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/04) – 75% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Pinball Jam (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (CGA Studio Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/05) – 80% off
✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/05) – 92% off
✚ Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/05) – 75% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Puzzle Collection (Soroka Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/05) – 79% off
✚ Qbics Paint (Abylight) – $4.54 (Usually $6.49, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ RASPBERRY MASH (IGNITION M) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/04) – 50% off
✚ Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/04) – 80% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/04) – 70% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $4.16 (Usually $16.65, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $4.98(Usually $19.95, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 85% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 85% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $4.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ Rustler (Modus Games) – $4.49 (Usually $44.95, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ SHMUPS PACK 2X1 (Cube Games) – $3.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/05) – 83% off
✚ Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 42% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/04) – 60% off
✚ Sir Lovelot (pixel games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 50% off
✚ Space Ribbon (CGA Studio Games) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 08/05) – 75% off
✚ Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/04) – 33% off
✚ Sports Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Steam Prison (HuneX) – $50.04 (Usually $83.40, ends 09/05) – 40% off
✚ Storm Tale 2 (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 90% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 13/05) – 73% off
✚ Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/05) – 70% off
✚ Super Hydorah (Abylight) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $8.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 03/05) – 60% off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/05) – 81% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/05) – 80% off
✚ THE Bass Fishing (D3PUBLISHER) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/05) – 30% off
✚ THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/04) – 50% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/05) – 69% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $6.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/04) – 74% off
✚ Tennis (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/05) – 78% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $3.19, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/05) – 80% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 90% off
✚ The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 70% off
✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Titans Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 63% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 63% off
✚ Turn-Based Strategy Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $22.68 (Usually $90.72, ends 03/05) – 75% off
✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.49 (Usually $32.95, ends 26/04) – 41% off
✚ UnderMine (Thorium Entertainment) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Velocity Noodle (Top Hat Studios) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/05) – 20% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $3.13 (Usually $10.44, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.55, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $3.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 11/05) – 70% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/05) – 80% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/04) – 70% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 63% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/05) – 30% off