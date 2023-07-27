The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages & Seasons have arrived on Switch Online
Surprise! The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons have landed on Nintendo Switch Online as of – right now.
No need to be an Expansion Pack level subscriber for these two as they’re both Game Boy Color titles. You’ll have to update the app to get them.
The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons were developed by Flagship and Capcom in collaboration with Nintendo. The two games can link up with each other.
When these two games were released outside of Japan, the Game Boy Advance was already on the scene—a very late release for the Game Boy Color.
