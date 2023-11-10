The Legend of Zelda amiibo restocks have started arriving in stores
All the way back in July we reported that retailers here in Australia were getting restocks of The Legend of Zelda amiibo. All of the amiibo – even the hard to get ones were now going to become easy to get.
Well it’s November, the planned restock date and some stores have started selling what they have already. Because these are restocks there’s no hard and fast release date, stores will just start selling them as they come in. We’ve put together all the stores we’ve found together in a list. We’ll keep it updated for the next little while. Pricing may vary on Amazon as stock levels change.
November 10th Update: My Nintendo Store stock is in. EB Games still has various dates in November.
- Link (Tears of the Kingdom)
- Link (Rider)
- Link (Archer)
- Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Daruk amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Urbosa amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Mipha amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Revali amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Link’s Awakening) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link 35th Anniversary 8bit (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo
- Ganondorf amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Sheik amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Toon Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Young Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Zelda amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – The OG
- Zelda & Loftwing amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Guardian amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
