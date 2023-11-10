The Legend of Zelda amiibo restocks have started arriving in stores

Advertisement

All the way back in July we reported that retailers here in Australia were getting restocks of The Legend of Zelda amiibo. All of the amiibo – even the hard to get ones were now going to become easy to get.

Well it’s November, the planned restock date and some stores have started selling what they have already. Because these are restocks there’s no hard and fast release date, stores will just start selling them as they come in. We’ve put together all the stores we’ve found together in a list. We’ll keep it updated for the next little while. Pricing may vary on Amazon as stock levels change.

November 10th Update: My Nintendo Store stock is in. EB Games still has various dates in November.

Link (Tears of the Kingdom) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95



Link (Rider) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Archer) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Daruk amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Urbosa amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Mipha amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $26.99 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Revali amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95



Link (Link’s Awakening) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) Amazon – $21.95 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link 35th Anniversary 8bit (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo Amazon – $19.99 My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

