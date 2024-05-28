LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set announced, coming September 1st

Advertisement

LEGO has today announced the first LEGO The Legend of Zelda set, and it’s a 2-in-1 set featuring the Great Deku Tree. The tree can be setup in either The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Ocarina of Time designs and features mini figures from both games.

There are three different mini figures of Link, and a Princess Zelda one as well. There’s also a number of Koroks around the tree and Hestu also makes an appearance. A Hylian Shield, Master Sword and other The Legend of Zelda objects are also included in the 2500 pieces.

Speaking about the launch of the set, Eiji Aonuma, Producer of The Legend of Zelda series at Nintendo Co., Ltd, reveals: “I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages.

The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands”.

The set will cost $449.99AU, and is available to preorder today for a release on September 1st 2024.

Breath of the Wild configuration

Ocarina of Time Configuration

Gallery