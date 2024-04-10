Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s Adventure Mode detailed in new trailer
There’s a new Super Monkey Ball on the way, and today Sega has shared more details about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble’s adventure mode.
The adventure mode will have over 200 new stages set across a number of worlds. The adventure mode can be played by yourself or in co-op with up to four players. There’s even a story with cutscenes along the journey as well.
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will also have a range of accessibility options including a rewind function. There’s also Ghost Guide that shows you through the stage or a Route Guide that will just point you in the direction you should go.
You can see the Adventure Trailer for the game below Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble rolls onto Nintendo Switch on June 25th, 2024.
