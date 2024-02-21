Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble rolls onto Switch this June

Advertisement

Sega are rolling out a new Super Monkey Ball game on the Switch later this year with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. This new instalment is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and will be released on June 25th, 2024.

The game features local co-op play for up to four players. You can also go bananas with up to sixteen players online. There’s a new spin-dash mechanic as well being added to the game. The game’s single player mode will feature over 200 stages in the adventure mode.

If you preorder the game you’ll receive a “Banana Suit” to use in the game, there’s also a collector’s edition – but we’ll confirm we’re getting that here in Australia in the morning (now?).