Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

There’s a brand new Super Monkey Ball game coming to the Switch this June, and it’s look quite feature packed, and to have some new additions to the series to mix things up a bit.

The game features local co-op play for up to four players. You can also go bananas with up to sixteen players online. There’s a new spin-dash mechanic as well being added to the game. The game’s single player mode will feature over 200 stages in the adventure mode.

Unfortunately the special collectors edition that other regions are getting is not being made available here in Australia.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is out Tuesday, June 24th 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $59 – Link

Big W

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $59 – Link

EB Games

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $69.95– Link

eShop

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $69.95 – Link

– Link Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.95 – Link The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and the SEGA Pass which offers a series of character and customisation DLC delivered over time.

– Link

The Gamesmen

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $62 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $68 – Link

MightyApe

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price