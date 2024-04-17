SteamWorld Heist II coming to Switch this August

Advertisement

It might not be the game starting with S everyone wanted to see in the Indie World presentation – but a new Steamworld Heist game? We’ll take that!

SteamWorld Heist II is a return to the turn-based tactical shooter fun, this time with a bigger world to explore. Literally, you can now explore the world map, even sail around with and get into naval combat. There’s over 150 weapons and gear pieces to outfit your ship to be the king of the ocean.

SteamWorld Heist II is out on August 8th, we can’t wait to see more of it before then.