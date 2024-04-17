SteamWorld Heist II coming to Switch this August
It might not be the game starting with S everyone wanted to see in the Indie World presentation – but a new Steamworld Heist game? We’ll take that!
SteamWorld Heist II is a return to the turn-based tactical shooter fun, this time with a bigger world to explore. Literally, you can now explore the world map, even sail around with and get into naval combat. There’s over 150 weapons and gear pieces to outfit your ship to be the king of the ocean.
SteamWorld Heist II is out on August 8th, we can’t wait to see more of it before then.
SteamWorld Heist II from Thunderful: Get ready for an epic adventure on the high seas in SteamWorld Heist II, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld Heist. All is not well on the waves of SteamWorld – the waters are turning corrosive, eating away at the metal bodies of its robotic denizens. As the captain of a rag-tag crew of Steambots, you’ll lead the way through intense turn-based gunfights, where bullets can ricochet with deadly precision. This time around, there’s a world-map to explore, featuring real-time naval combat against enemy vessels. Also new for this sequel is a job system with in-depth character customisation options – combined with more than 150 weapons, utility items, and ship equipment pieces, you can strategically craft your crew to best fit the mission at hand. Plunge into the adventure when SteamWorld Heist II launches for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 8.