Several new SteamWorld games are in the works

The fine folks at Image & Form have announced several new SteamWorld games on the way. The last game SteamWorld Quest was released in 2019. With this announcement, Image & Form said they would also now be rebranding as Thunderful Games to match its parent company.

Previously a financial report for Thunderful, the parent company of Image & Form, revealed at least three games were in development from the studio. What they are and when they arrive remains a mystery.