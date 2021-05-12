36
Several new SteamWorld games are in the works

by Daniel VuckovicMay 13, 2021

The fine folks at Image & Form have announced several new SteamWorld games on the way. The last game SteamWorld Quest was released in 2019. With this announcement, Image & Form said they would also now be rebranding as Thunderful Games to match its parent company.

Previously a financial report for Thunderful, the parent company of Image & Form, revealed at least three games were in development from the studio. What they are and when they arrive remains a mystery.

