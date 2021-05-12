Several new SteamWorld games are in the works
The fine folks at Image & Form have announced several new SteamWorld games on the way. The last game SteamWorld Quest was released in 2019. With this announcement, Image & Form said they would also now be rebranding as Thunderful Games to match its parent company.
Previously a financial report for Thunderful, the parent company of Image & Form, revealed at least three games were in development from the studio. What they are and when they arrive remains a mystery.
Howdy! We’re thrilled to share that several new SteamWorld games are in the making!— Image & Form is home Questing! 🃏⚔️🤖 (@ImageForm) May 12, 2021
With this in mind, we'll dedicate this space to SteamWorld games old and new! Image & Form is @ThunderfulGames nowadays. Same folks, new name! Follow us there for news on The Gunk and more games! pic.twitter.com/FQPpXS1t9i