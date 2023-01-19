What’s next for SteamWorld set to be revealed next week
It’s been a few years since the last Steamworld game was released, but next week we’ll learn what’s next for the series.
Thunderful Games has announced a SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast, which will be streamed early in the morning of Tuesday, January 24th.
- Perth – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 1:30 am AWST
- Adelaide – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 4:00 am ACDT
- Darwin – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 3:00 am ACST
- Brisbane – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 3:30 am AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 4:30 am AEDT
The last game in the series, Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech was released in 2019.
Folks, you're hereby invited to the SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast. Come see what's comin' up next for SteamWorld.— SteamWorld Games (@SteamWorldGames) January 18, 2023
Mark your calendars for January 23rd, 6:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/9JSNFUEw7w
