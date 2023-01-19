303
What’s next for SteamWorld set to be revealed next week

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 19, 2023

It’s been a few years since the last Steamworld game was released, but next week we’ll learn what’s next for the series.

Thunderful Games has announced a SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast, which will be streamed early in the morning of Tuesday, January 24th.

  • Perth – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 1:30 am AWST
  • Adelaide – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 4:00 am ACDT
  • Darwin – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 3:00 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 3:30 am AEST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 at 4:30 am AEDT

The last game in the series, Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech was released in 2019.

