Square Enix announces Harvestella, a farming game with Final Fantasy flourishes coming this year

Well this is probably not something anybody expected.

During the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Square Enix showed off an all-new game called Harvestella. It’s a farming game with some big JRPG influences, taking cues from games like Bravely Default, Final Fantasy, and action JRPGs. By the looks of it, it’s a big, fancy, 3D Stardew Valley, which sounds just perfect to me.

Harvestella will release on the Nintendo Switch (and Steam too) on the 4th of November this year. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more details become available. You can watch the game’s trailer and read its description below.