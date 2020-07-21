Splatoon 2 Splatfests are back, again – Chicken v Egg goes live on August 22nd

After returning earlier in the year for a “once off” Splatfest, the two day events are back again with three more events now planned. The first will be the return of the Chicken vs Egg event. You’ll be able to debate in Splatoon 2 who just came first.

We’re taking another crack at the classic conundrum of which came first: the chicken or the egg? 🐔🥚



Get ready to pick a side when this 48-hour #Splatoon2 Splatfest begins 8:00am, 22nd August AEST! pic.twitter.com/zne1zkM6sT — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 21, 2020

The 48-hour event kicks at 8:00am AEST on the 22nd of August.

The next two “bonus” Splatfests will also be played out before the end of March 2021.

Also today it’s the game’s three year anniversary! How time flies.