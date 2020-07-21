Splatoon 2 Splatfests are back, again – Chicken v Egg goes live on August 22nd
After returning earlier in the year for a “once off” Splatfest, the two day events are back again with three more events now planned. The first will be the return of the Chicken vs Egg event. You’ll be able to debate in Splatoon 2 who just came first.
The 48-hour event kicks at 8:00am AEST on the 22nd of August.
The next two “bonus” Splatfests will also be played out before the end of March 2021.
Also today it’s the game’s three year anniversary! How time flies.
