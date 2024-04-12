SNES trio Wrecking Crew ’98, Amazing Hebereke, Super R-Type out now on Switch Online

Advertisement

It’s a Friday morning Nintendo Switch Online drop, and today Nintendo’s added three more Super Nintendo / Famicom games to the service for subscribers.

Wrecking Crew ’98 and Sunsoft’s Amazing Hebereke have been on the Japanese Super Famicom service for a while now but come now to us complete in Japanese (they are easy enough to understand and play). Super R-Type is the sole SNES game.

If you have a Japanese account and have the Japanese Super Famicom app, you can also play this week Marvelous (Another Treasure Island). It was first game directed by Eiji Aonuma, now producer of The Legend of Zelda series. You might have heard of that.

All games are available now.