Shiny Eternatus distribution confirmed at EB Games in Australia and New Zealand

Good news everyone! The Shiny Eternatus distribution has been confirmed for Australia and New Zealand. You’ll need to head to you local EB Games and grab a code from September 18th – but wait, that’s a Sunday? Better give it until Monday at least least.

Have no fear the distribution will continue until October 1st so there’s no need to rush.

The Shiny Eternatus will be Level 100, have a Timid Nature and Pressure ability.

To claim your in-game gift, follow these steps:

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield Select Mystery Gift on the X menu. Select Get a Mystery Gift. Select Get with Code/Password to save your game and connect to the internet. Enter your code or password. Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes. Items will appear in your Bag.) Be sure to save your game.

Source: TPCi, Serebii