Shiny Toxtricity codes arriving at EB Games from today

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2021

A week ago, a Pokémon distribution was announced to coincide with the new Shining Fates Pokémon Trading Card Game set.

Also, a week ago, The Pokémon Company said that EB Games in Australia would be getting the codes. It seems like they’ve finally all caught up with each other as Shiny Toxtricity will be arriving in EB Games stores from today.

The EB Games Australia Twitter has been letting people know that the codes have started arriving in stores from today, and by next week all stores will have them. So if your local doesn’t have one yet – it soon will.

