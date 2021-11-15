Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes dropping into EB Games stores this week
It’s taken a little while to happen, but finally Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta will be made (officially) in Australia later this week. From November 19th you’ll be able to head into an EB Games and request a code.
You’ll get a Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta depending on what version of Sword or Shield you have.
If you wanted to be sneaky, and not go out to the shops. Game UK have a form which you can get a code sent to your email, they’re delivered every Monday.
But uh, you didn’t hear that from us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
13%
Great
25%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
13%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments