Print your Pokémon photos in a Snap with this Instax Mini Link Pikachu edition

You had to go into a Toys R Us or Blockbuster back in the day to print your Pokémon Snap photos. For New Pokémon Snap however, you’ll be able to bring a printer home.

Nintendo have partnered up with Fujifilm to release the Ash White Instax Mini printer, complete with a Pikachu themed case for it, so you can print your photos taken on your Nintendo Switch. The app to allow you to print to existing Instax Mini printers will be available on April 30, but the Pikachu bundle, will only be available starting mid-May here and is priced at $199

You can find more details, including printer specifications, like the 12 second print time, on the official page for it, but as of now, there is no way to order it there.

The printer is just a regular instax mini Link with a Pikachu case, and the printer just uses the sharing screenshot featured added to Switch consoles last year. You can then add Mario, Animal Crossing and Pokémon themed stickers and frames to your prints as well.