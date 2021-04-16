New Pokémon Snap gets new overview trailer, event coming to Pokémon Go

New Pokemon Snap is just two weeks away, and we’re learning more and about it as the release date draws closer. Earlier in the week, a 7-minute long video was released in Japanese explaining more about the game; today, it’s available in English. The video runs through some of the game’s new elements and shows off even more Pokemon that will be in the game.

The New Pokemon Snap fun is also spreading to Pokemon Go with an event coming next week – it’s photography themed – who would have thought.

📷 I n celebration of the release of New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, you can look forward to an event inspired by the photography-focused game! 📷 https://t.co/dyZgT0RvRp pic.twitter.com/MV9x3pAyCc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 14, 2021

One more New Pokemon Snap piece of news while you’re here, the Lawson convenience store chain Japan will be offering Pokemon Snap prints – just like we had in Toys R Us back with the original game. Neat!