New Pokémon Snap gets free update with more Pokémon and 3 new areas next week

New Pokemon Snap is getting a free update next week. The update will add three new areas to explore and snap in the game and 20 more Pokémon as well.

All of the new stages include a day and night variant. You can even shrink down small when you go through the Secret Side Path of Florio Island Nature Park. It makes Pokémon look gigantic and you can get shots you could never have before.

The Mightywide River is another new area which sees you taking photos as you float down the river. Finally, the Barren Wilderness takes you through the badlands of Voluca Island. You’ll need to look for Pokémon underground or even in swamps.

The new content drops at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 4th AEST.