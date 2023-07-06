How Pokémon Sleep will track your sleep and help fill your Pokédex

Advertisement

The release of Pokémon Sleep should be any day now, and today we’ve got two new trailers for the game that shows that it’s more than just a sleep tracker.

The game is played both during the day and the night. During the day, you feed Snorlax berries to help improve his stats. Then during the night, depending on how well and how long you sleep, plus how well Snorlax sleeps, you’ll get a sleep score and receive more “Drowsy Power”.

This power attracts Pokémon, and you can fill your Sleep Style Dex, which shows Pokémon and how they all are when asleep. The better you sleep and look after Snorlax, the bigger he grows and the more Pokémon he can attract.

Pokémon Sleep will be compatible with the Pokémon Go Plus+, which is releasing next week. Otherwise, you’ll have to leave your phone on the bed while on charge, and leave the app open.

The app is available to preload now from Google Play for Android devices, we’ll add the iOS App Store link as soon as its available.