Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a new trailer with regional evolutions and so much more

The first proper details for Pokémon Legends: Arceus are finally here, and goodness me, there’s a lot to talk about here.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the ancient Husui region, a land in the Pokémon region that would eventually become the modern-day Sinnoh region. Here, you’ll be part of an expedition and discovery team called The Galaxy Expedition Team, a not-so-subtle nod to the evil Team Galactic in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

As part of the Galaxy Expedition Team, you’ll go on missions to discover more about the Pokémon of the Husui region, create the very first Pokédex, and unravel the mysteries of the Husui region, where Pokémon seem to be going a little bit crazy from time to time. You’ll also craft your own items and Pokéballs, sneak through tall grass to get the jump on wild Pokémon, complete requests and missions, and camp out in the wild world under the stars.









You’ll also come across some brand new Pokémon — like dope new evolutions for Stantler and Basculin — and some regional variations of Pokémon you know and love, like Growlithe and Braviary. Perhaps more importantly for some, there seems to be some big shake-ups in Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ battle system, with a new turn-based system that could allow for some Pokémon to take two turns in a row, and the option for your player to be directly attacked by Pokémon in the wild. It’s a lot to wrap your head around, so your best bet is to check out the trailer below for an explainer.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch on the Nintendo Switch eShop and at retail on the 28th of January, 2022, but you can preorder the game on the eShop today and snag yourself an in-game outfit based on Hisuian Growlithe.