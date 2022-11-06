New Pokémon Gimmighoul revealed, linking with Scarlet, Violet & Pokémon Go coming in 2023

Over the weekend, at the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Community Day classic a new Pokémon appeared in the game without a name, just following you around.

Now he’s been revealed to be Gimmighoul, a Pokémon that has two forms, one the form we saw in Pokémon Go and the other – a chest. Yes, the coins you were all collecting in Pokémon Go fill him up, he’s literally a bug a treasure chest.

The new trailer for Gimmighoul also revealed that linking between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon Go will be enabled in 2023. You won’t be able to send Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet directly to go, however linking the games will allow you to get the Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go.

How you collect Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remains to be seen, as in Paldea he’s said to run away from trainers.