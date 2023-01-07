Kecleon finally arrives in Pokémon Go after January Community Day

At long last, Kecleon the colour swap Pokémon has made its debut in Pokémon Go. At this conclusion of today’s Pokémon Community Day event, the Pokémon will “appear” on Pokéstops in the game. As the event has finished in New Zealand, players there have been reporting being able to catch it. The community day events end at 5pm local time.

Kecleon is live in #pokemongo … hiding on pokestops…. what a way to drop it. Believe it's gone live just after NZ community day… pic.twitter.com/XiA3pLanc9 — Stacey Norman (@stacey_norman) January 7, 2023

To catch one yourself. Head to what would be a Rocket PokeStop, then try and collect the items from the stop. The invisible Pokémon Kecleon will block it spinning. You’ll then be able to encounter Kecleon, catch him and finally complete the Hoenn Pokedex as well. He’s the last Pokémon from that region to appear in the game.

Kelceon has been long awaited in the game, and after a false appearance in 2018 after a Community Day as well, is officially here.