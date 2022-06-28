Persona 5 Royal heads to Switch this October, Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden “soon”

In a move that will surprise absolutely nobody, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 3 Portable, and

Persona 4 Golden are headed to Switch.

After the recent announcement of Xbox, PS5, and PC ports for the games, Sega has finally announced Switch versions, during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Why it couldn’t be announced earlier this month alongside all the other versions is anyone’s guess, but Sega gonna Sega and Nintendo gonna Nintendo, I guess.

Persona 5 Royal, an upgraded, expanded, and enhanced version of Persona 5, will launch on the 21st of October, the same date as the Xbox, PC, and PS5 versions of the game. It’s been a long time coming for this game – despite its protagonist, Joker, being in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Catherine: Full Body, his costume being in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Morgana being in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and the game’s actual canon sequel being on the Switch already, somehow Persona 5 has never gotten a port until now.

That’s not all though, two other Persona games are also headed to the Switch, with remasters of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden – both enhanced versions of their respective base games, too – headed to the console “coming soon”

In the meantime, you can watch the announcement trailer below, for all those who’ve been waiting an eternity to hear the Switch click sound before watching a Persona trailer.