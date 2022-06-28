Everthing from the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase (June 2022)

Nintendo last night dropped its Nintendo Direct mini: Partner Showcase, they dropped it all at once so the entire internet just skipped through until they found bits they liked. We’ve wrapped up all those bits into one place, while we’ve done stories for the massive stuff there was still a lot more in there.

Nintendo said a lot of the games were for “this year” but there’s still a few 2023 titles in there as well.

For this roundup, we’ve gone in alphabetical order.

Blanc (February 2023)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimension (July 28)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (September 6 in Early Access)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (Later in 2022)

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise (out today)

Live A Live (Demo out today)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (2023)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (October 20, showcase later this week)

Minecraft Legends

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Pac-Man World Re-PAC (August 26, 2022)

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable (P5R on October 21, P3P and P4G in 2023)

Portal: Companion Collection (Out Now)

Railgrade (2022)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (August 18th 2022)

Sonic Frontiers (2022)

Super Bomberman R 2 (Later in 2023)

And if you missed it… the entire thing.