Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on October 20th

During today’s Nintendo Direct we got a fresh look at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and a release date. The game will be released on October 20th.

Like the original game it’ll be sold in both standard edition and a Gold Edition which includes all the upcoming DLC packs (and some weapons skins).

Sparks of Hope was announced back at E3 2021, it’s great to see it and it have a release date as well. To prepare yourself for the new game, the original will be the next “Game Trials” game.

There will be a showcase showing off the game tomorrow. We’ve embedded it below. The showcase isn’t at the most friendly of times for Aussies.

Perth – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 0:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 1:30 am ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 2:00 am AEST

Davide Soliani, Creative Director on #MarioRabbids has a message for you!

Tune in on June 29, 6PM CET to watch the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase!https://t.co/32pQpsluYC pic.twitter.com/E3SFNZPhiC — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) June 28, 2022