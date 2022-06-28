Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on October 20th
During today’s Nintendo Direct we got a fresh look at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and a release date. The game will be released on October 20th.
Like the original game it’ll be sold in both standard edition and a Gold Edition which includes all the upcoming DLC packs (and some weapons skins).
Sparks of Hope was announced back at E3 2021, it’s great to see it and it have a release date as well. To prepare yourself for the new game, the original will be the next “Game Trials” game.
There will be a showcase showing off the game tomorrow. We’ve embedded it below. The showcase isn’t at the most friendly of times for Aussies.
- Perth – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 0:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 1:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart – Thu, 30 Jun 2022 at 2:00 am AEST
Davide Soliani, Creative Director on #MarioRabbids has a message for you!— Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) June 28, 2022
Tune in on June 29, 6PM CET to watch the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase!https://t.co/32pQpsluYC pic.twitter.com/E3SFNZPhiC
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The motley team of Mario, his friends and the heroic Rabbids – now joined by Bowser – blast off for a galactic adventure in the latest Mario + Rabbids game! The galaxy is in a universe of trouble when a dark entity, Cursa, wants to absorb all its energy. In doing so, it will try to capture the Sparks, creatures born from the merging of Lumas and Rabbids, and drain them of their energy, too. Now, the team must travel the cosmos to save the Sparks from Cursa’s grasp and fight back in tactical, dynamic battles. Lead a team of three heroes and use a variety of tools to navigate the battlefield, flank your foes and find opportunities to thwart them. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope rockets onto the Nintendo Switch system on Oct. 20.