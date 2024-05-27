393
Charles Martinet to attend Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney

by Daniel VuckovicMay 27, 2024
Alongside all the ticketing and event information you could ask for, Nintendo has also confirmed that Charles Martinet himself will be in attendance at Nintendo Live Sydney 2024.

He will be up on stage making daily appearances. Charles Martinet was the voice of Mario, Luigi, Waluigi and many more up until last year – he’s now officially a Mario ambassador.

Charles always brings his best wherever he goes, and can’t wait to see him here in Australia from August 31st to September 1st at Nintendo Live Sydney.

