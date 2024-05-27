Charles Martinet to attend Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney
Alongside all the ticketing and event information you could ask for, Nintendo has also confirmed that Charles Martinet himself will be in attendance at Nintendo Live Sydney 2024.
He will be up on stage making daily appearances. Charles Martinet was the voice of Mario, Luigi, Waluigi and many more up until last year – he’s now officially a Mario ambassador.
Charles always brings his best wherever he goes, and can’t wait to see him here in Australia from August 31st to September 1st at Nintendo Live Sydney.
It’s’a me! Hope to see you at #NintendoLive 2024 in Sydney Australia! Aug31-Sept 1 ! It’s going to be great fun! See you there!!! #woohoo !!! https://t.co/3WsU1MMYbI— Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) May 27, 2024
