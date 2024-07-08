222
Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championship 2024 qualifiers dated

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 8, 2024
With the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship qualifiers now over, it’s Splatoon’s time to shine.

Later this month the qualifiers for Splatoon 3 will be held over two weeks on Sunday 21st of July, and the 27th of the July as well. Teams will need to pre-register for these qualifiers. The winners will be decided through both Turf War and Anarchy Battle modes.

Format details are available on Nintendo’s website, including those for the final at Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney.

