Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championship 2024 qualifiers dated
Advertisement
With the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship qualifiers now over, it’s Splatoon’s time to shine.
Later this month the qualifiers for Splatoon 3 will be held over two weeks on Sunday 21st of July, and the 27th of the July as well. Teams will need to pre-register for these qualifiers. The winners will be decided through both Turf War and Anarchy Battle modes.
Format details are available on Nintendo’s website, including those for the final at Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney.
Dates and deets have just dropped in this fresh update for the #Splatoon3 AU/NZ Championship 2024 qualifiers!— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 8, 2024
1️⃣ Sunday 21/07 11am AEST
2️⃣ Saturday 27/07 11am AEST
Registrations are now open!
Click here for all the info 👉 https://t.co/kvTsyxpB2w pic.twitter.com/mU2s9SSZJM
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments