Nintendo confirms it’s skipping E3 2023

Nintendo has now officially confirmed that it will not be attending E3 2023.

The company has said that “this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans”. But “been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

The statement comes via IGN and is included below;

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releasing the month before, and Nintendo with nothing announced until later in the year. There’s no real point in going, especially when they can do a Nintendo Direct presentation themselves.