E3 returns in 2023, now run by the company behind PAX

After a couple of rough years, the E3 Expo will be returning in 2023 under new management. ReedPop, the company that handles PAX, Eurogamer Expo, New York Comic Con and others will now handle E3 on behalf of the the ESA.

The expo is planned for the second week of June 2023 with exact dates yet to be set. The event will be be in-person, as it was before – you know.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites.”

Who’s keen for E3 to be back then?