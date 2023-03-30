687
E3 2023 has been cancelled

by Daniel Vuckovic March 31, 2023

The writing was on the wall, and now it’s official. E3 Expo for 2023 has been cancelled by organisers Reedpop and the ESA.

E3 2023 was set to be the big return of the expo, the first since 2019. However interest from publishers was continued to break down with one after the other pulling out.

Reedpop and the ESA have said they will work together in the future, but you’d have to think E3 is dead now.

