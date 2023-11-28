Nintendo adding regular Classic F-Zero mode to F-Zero 99 this week

Advertisement

Nintendo said they were kinda done with new F-Zero 99 content, but here comes something new anyway.

This Wednesday, along with the Version 1.1.0 update, Nintendo will add Classic Race to the game. This new special event will allow you the play the game with the exact same rules as F-Zero from the Super Nintendo.

Classic Mode will play in 4:3 ratio just like the SNES version, there will be a limit of 20 players on the narrower tracks. There’s no Spin Attack of Skyway in this mode either, and the boost power is back to only one charge per lap.

There’s also a new Lucky Cards feature, that will unlock addition experience points, tickets depending on if the order of finishers matches the lucky numbers for the day.

Plus if you play F-Zero 99 and reach the finish online once between November 29th and December 11th you’ll get a 100 Platinum My Nintendo coins.