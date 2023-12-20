F-Zero 99 adds time-limited Frozen Knight League in new update
Nintendo has updated F-Zero again with a fresh new event for “winter”.
The new update adds a Frozen Knight League event, which will only be available for a limited time. Snow will fall across all of the game’s courses during the event. There are also some new additions, like being able to change your boost power colour and bug fixes.
A chill has fallen over #FZERO99! Play the limited-time Frozen Knight League until 1/16 and race on hazardous tracks covered in ice!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play for free now: https://t.co/R298PUEGEN pic.twitter.com/zIpsIGouq3— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 20, 2023
The update is available now, and the event runs until January 16th, 2024. Here’s the full patch notes.
Latest update: Ver. 1.1.5 (Released December 19, 2023)
New Additions
- Added Frozen Knight League, a limited-time Knight League where snow falls. All courses that are regularly included in the Knight League (MUTE CITY I, BIG BLUE, SAND OCEAN, DEATH WIND I, and SILENCE) will be blanketed in snow.
- The Frozen Knight League event will be held for a limited time only. You can see how much time is remaining in the event by pressing the R Button on the main menu.
- Regular Knight League tracks and Knight League Grand Prix cannot be played when the Frozen Knight League event is being held（except for training and practice modes).
- Added Boost colors to be used for machine customization as well as backdrops, badges and borders to be used for Pilot Card customization. These can be unlocked when certain conditions are met.
- The customization items added for this update can only be obtained during the time when the Frozen Knight League event is live.
- You can check specified conditions and progress for each item by pressing the R Button on the main menu.
- You can perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu, and then selecting MACHINES and PILOT CARDS.
