New ‘The Year is 2054’ Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition trailer released

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to do to pass the time, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and it’s over three minutes long. There’s also a new clip of some of the additional story content included in the game, shown right at the end of the trailer.

Nintendo has also announced an early pre-order bonus featuring in-game items. You’ll be able to receive these items if you pre-order the game from the eShop, and a pack-in code will be included with the physical version of the game as well. These pre-order bonuses will be available on the eShop until April 6th, 2025.

For your pre-order, you’ll receive the following items:

100,000 credits

Melee weapon: Advanced Iron Knife

Ranged weapon: Advanced Storm Assault Rifle

Survival armor series: Survival Goggles, Survival Bodywear, Survival Glove R, Survival Glove L, Survival Footwear

Six weapon augments: Melee Accuracy Up I, Ranged Accuracy Up I, Melee Attack Up I, Ranged Attack Up I, Theroid Slayer I, Secondary CD Reducer I

Five armor augments: Max HP Up I, Max TP Up I, Evasion Up I, Potential Up I, Physical Resistance Up I

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition out March 20th, 2025 and available to preorder now from the eShop and retailers. We’ve got a bargain guide up for the game here already.