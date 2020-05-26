Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition features a Casual Mode for beginners

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is just a few days away, and it seems that Nintendo is ready to spill the beans on a few more small details that make this version truly definitive.

The official Japanese Xenoblade twitter account has revealed that Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will feature a Casual Mode, specifically for helping new players. A completely optional setting in the options menu, Casual Mode will reportedly make battles easier when turned on, hopefully resulting in a more beginner-friendly experience, or it might also be helpful for those with a little less time to spend on gigantic games.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches at retail and on the Nintendo Switch eShop this Friday, the 29th of May. You can click here to check out our Aussie Bargain Roundup for the game, or click here to read our hands-on preview. Our full review will be available later in the week.