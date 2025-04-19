Switch 2 Digital Upgrade Pack pricing starts at $20 in Australia

Advertisement

We’ve been waiting for it, and now Nintendo has updated their listings for Upgrade Pack pricing for Nintendo Switch 2 games in Australia.

Like in other regions, there are two tiers of pricing depending on the game. The cheaper tier is $20, while the more expensive Upgrade Packs, which include significantly more content, are $30.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom fall under the $20 upgrades. However, if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can get the Upgrade Pack included with your subscription.

The Upgrade Pack for Super Mario Party Jamboree, which adds Jamboree TV, and the Upgrade Pack for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which adds Star-Crossed World, are priced at $30. Basically anything that has an expansion will be more expensive.

Of course, all Upgrade Packs turn their respective games into Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, with improvements to loading times and resolution. The Zelda titles also add an additional save slot and compatibility with the new Zelda Notes app which can help you track down items, quests and more in the game. In Tears of the Kingdom you’ll be able to share Ultrahand blueprints as well.

Some games will also receive free patches to enhance resolution and loading times at no additional cost. You can find out which ones in our Mega Switch 2 Guide.