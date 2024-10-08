Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to version 19.0.0
Advertisement
Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch firmware a whole version number to version 19.0.0.
You would think jumping a whole number would bring about some amazing new features, or perhaps some major bug fixes, but alas – it’s all about the stability.
In fact, it has “Fixed some issues and improved stability and usability.” is the official line. Of course, there could be more hidden things behind the scenes we don’t know about yet.
Now it’s time for the stability GIF.
See you next firmware update.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
75%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments