Nintendo confirms no download codes needed for physical Switch 2 Edition games

In the week following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, there’s been a steady drip of news about the various features and options of the Switch 2. Aside from small bits of text on websites and box art, people have been piecing together the missing details themselves.

One such issue was with the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games. These are original Nintendo Switch titles with upgrades—and in some cases, extra content—marked with a banner on the box art stating: “This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comprises the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack.” There’s also a URL and a QR code to learn more.

However, what wasn’t clear was what was actually inside the game boxes, so we sought clarification from Nintendo and received a comment. The main concern was that the box might only include the original Nintendo Switch game card, with the upgrade delivered as a download code. This would mean you couldn’t resell, loan, or trade in the full game, leaving you with just the base Switch version. Thankfully, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

In a statement to Vooks, a Nintendo spokesperson has said:

That physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code). Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card.

For Nintendo and Nintendo-published games, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will include the entire game on the card, with no download required. However, this may not be the case for other publishers.

Currently Nintendo has The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 + Star-Crossed World, and Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV as Switch 2 Edition games. There’s also Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma available at launch. You can find the best deal on all the launch games in our launch game bargain roundup.