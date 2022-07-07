New Mighty Bowser LEGO figure coming in October

There’s more Super Mario 64-themed Lego on the way, with LEGO announcing Bowser is getting his own set dubbed “The Mighty Bowser”.

At $399.99, you get a 32cm posable Bowser Statue that can be used for display or play with the LEGO Mario, Luigi and Peach figures. The stand Bowser stands on is a battle platform with destructible towers that can be knocked over.

On the back of the figure there two buttons which move Bowser’s head, and one trigger that opens his mouth as well. You can also make him shoot out a fireball.

The set is out on October 1st and can be preordered from the online LEGO Store now and should be at other retailers as well.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the biggest LEGO Super Mario adult set ever. With 2,807 bricks, introducing: The Mighty Bowser#LEGO #LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/5NjnN3jPmy — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 7, 2022

An earlier version of this story had the pricing at $269, that is the US pricing and no it’s $399 here in Australia. Whelp.