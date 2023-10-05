1224
0

Animal Crossing LEGO, with Tom Nook and Isabelle minifigs on the way

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 5, 2023
It’s happening, prepare the wallet. Animal Crossing LEGO is on the way.

Nintendo has teased the series of sets showing off a bunch of Animal Crossing characters in minifigure form.

There’s no release date yet, or any idea what the sets will look like – but actual minifigs or Isabelle, Tom Nook and others is pretty exciting.

