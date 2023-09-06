My Nintendo Store adds new, restocks favourite Nintendo Tokyo items

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia have announced that the My Nintendo Store for ANZ, has been updated with a few new items and a restock on a whole lot more. The items are from the Nintendo Tokyo Store line meaning that the only other way to get them is to venture to Japan and visit the store, so this is much more affordable.

One of the new items is The Legend of Zelda Korok Mesh Tote Bag, which features a bag within a bag, you can order one here.

The other new items are three Pikmin pins, one for Yellow, Red and Blue each, with the price set at $13 AUD per pin.

The full restock range can be found here and it includes the Splatoon 3 mug and Splatoon 3 Bag, along with a good selection of pins from The Legend of Zelda series, but perhaps the most delightful is the restock of the Animal Crossing canisters and yes that includes the K.K, Slider one.

There is no telling how long they will remain in stock so if you want something, you had best get your order in.